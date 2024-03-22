Rusty is described as a calm, well-behaved gentleman who's great with kids.

Shelter Me: Rusty the shepherd mix is looking for an outdoorsy family

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted Humane Animal Partners of Delaware located in Wilmington, Delaware.

Patrick Carroll, CEO of Humane Animal Partners in Wilmington, introduced us to his furry friend Rusty. Rusty is a beautiful 5-year-old shepherd mix.

He came to HAP Wilmington as a stray. He is a great listener and is now leash-trained, house-trained, and knows basic commands. He's a proven volunteer favorite, often taking part in the Doggy Day Out program, which gives pups a break from shelter life.

Rusty is described as a calm, well-behaved gentleman who's great with kids. He loves going on hikes, playing outdoors, and meeting new people. He will work best in a home without other dogs and no cats.

If you are interested in adopting Rusty or any of his shelter friends, please visit humaneanimalpartners.org