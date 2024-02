Detectives are searching for the shooter and the gun involved.

Man shot, others assaulted near Wilmington bar

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after he was shot near a bar in Wilmington.

Multiple other people claimed to be assaulted as well.

It all happened just before 1 a.m. on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police say a man in his 20's was shot in the groin.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital. His condition unknown at this time.

