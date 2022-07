Officials say the 3-year-old was inside the vehicle alone when he got a hold of the gun.

NEW HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.

It happened just before 12 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot near East Lincoln Highway & Toth Avenue.

Officials say the 3-year-old was inside the vehicle alone when he got a hold of the gun and fired, accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

No word on any charges at this time.