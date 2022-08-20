Police investigating two separate shootings in Chinatown overnight

Police say a man got into an altercation with a security guard, prompting the guard to fire his gun.

Philadelphia Police are investigating two separate shootings in Chinatown on Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two separate shootings in Chinatown on Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 900 block of Cherry Street.

Police say a security officer opened fire inside a Hookah Bar.

A 27-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were wounded.

Police say a man got into an altercation with the security guard, prompting the guard to fire his gun.

They say the man punched the guard, then grabbed a hookah to attack him.

Police say the security officer was licensed to carry.

The investigation is ongoing and there's no word yet on whether charges will be filed.

There was another shooting just a block away, also in Chinatown.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a 51-year-old man got into an argument with a group of people at 10th and Race Streets.

One of the people from that group pulled out a gun and fired five shots.

The victim was struck twice in the abdomen and walked to a nearby fire station for help.

He is critical condition at the hospital.

No word on any arrests.