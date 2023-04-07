WATCH LIVE

17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Delaware County

Police say the victim was shot 21 times.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, April 7, 2023 12:13AM
DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials have charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Darby.

Shawn Parker of Greensboro, Maryland, is being held without bail in the shooting death of the unidentified teen boy.

The incident happened on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at a home on the unit block of South 7th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to official reports, the two teens had a history of disagreements between them.

Allegedly, Parker was waiting for the victim to come into the home where he was shot.

Parker was arraigned and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 19.

Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
