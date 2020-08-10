Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Delaware County shooting

TRAINER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Chester on Friday, authorities said.According to police, John Blackston has been charged in the murder of Jennie Luckie.Police say the shooting took place in Chester, near 9th and Wilson streets, with Blackston firing multiple gunshots into the vehicle.The victims drove away, calling 911.Emergency responders pinged the victim's phone and discovered the car in Trainer.The driver, Christopher King, was rushed to the hospital and into surgery. Luckie, who was a passenger in the car, died on the scene, police said.Investigators have not released a possible motive for the shooting