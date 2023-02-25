WATCH LIVE

Police: Man shot while driving in Logan

The man's vehicle was struck by gunfire at least 16 times while he was driving.

6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, February 25, 2023 3:14PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man was injured after a shooting in the city's Logan section.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Wyoming Avenue and Windrim Avenue.

The man's vehicle was struck by gunfire at least 16 times while he was driving.

He was struck once in the arm and twice in the leg.

He drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials are continuing their investigation, but there is currently no information on a potential suspect or suspects.

