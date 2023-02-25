Police: Man shot while driving in Logan

A 32-year-old man was injured after a shooting in the city's Logan section.

The man's vehicle was struck by gunfire at least 16 times while he was driving.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of West Wyoming Avenue and Windrim Avenue.

He was struck once in the arm and twice in the leg.

He drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials are continuing their investigation, but there is currently no information on a potential suspect or suspects.