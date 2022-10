At least 23 shell casings were found along the 2200 of North Chadwick Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.

At least 23 shell casings were found along the 2200 of North Chadwick Street around 4 a.m.

Police say a man in his thirties was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers did not provide a motive or details on a possible suspect.