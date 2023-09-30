WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot on bustling street in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

The man was shot in the hip and taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, September 30, 2023 12:48PM
Man shot on busy street in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Bridge Street in Phoenixville.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Bridge Street in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

It happened just after midnight on the 200 block of Bridge Street just steps from the historical Colonial Theater.

Initial reports say that a dispute may have started inside a nearby bar and spilled out onto Bridge Street.

So far there is no word on the suspect.

Bridge Street in Phoenixville is a bustling street lined with shops, restaurants and bars and is typically a quiet area when it comes to any type of violence.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW