Man dead after shooting at Moose Lodge in West Caln Twp., Chester County

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside of a Chester County Moose Lodge.Police say they were called to the lodge on the 1200 block of Airport Road in West Caln Township around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots.Officials arrived at the Coatesville Moose Lodge and found a 27-year-old man shot.A second victim, a 31-year-old man had already been taken to Brandywine Hospital before police arrived on the scene.Police say the 27-year-old died from his injuries.There's still no word on the second victim's condition.The Chester County District Attorney's Office and West Caln Township police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.No word if any arrests have been made.Anyone who was at the Moose Lodge and has information is asked to contact Det. Robert Balchunis at 610-344-5341.