Police say they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A man was shot and killed in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed in front of a corner store in Tioga-Nicetown

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near North 17th and West Atlantic streets.

Police say they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses saw a white Jeep drive away from from the scene.

Officers are looking through surveillance video to hopefully identify the suspect or suspects.