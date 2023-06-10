Police: Multiple people dead after violent night in the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadly gun violence epidemic is not slowing down in Philadelphia. Multiple people are dead after a violent night in the city. At least three people are dead and several others are injured.

The latest act of deadly violence happened in Mayfair. Police say a man trying to visit his son's mother was shot dead just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The Action Cam was at the scene on the 4400 block of Oakmont Street. Police say the victim started arguing with his nephew and the nephew's friend. Officers say during the argument, the friend shot and killed the 48-year-old man. Eventually, we are told that nephew barricaded inside of a home, prompting a standoff with police. The standoff ended, but police are still on the hunt for the homicide suspect.

In Southwest Philadelphia a man believed to be an innocent bystander was hit by stray bullet from a deadly shooting. Police say two suspects shot and killed a man at South 57th and Elmwood around 11 p.m. Friday night. A short time later, another man showed up at the hospital saying a stray bullet hit him in the leg. According to police, the two shooters drove off after the shooting and are on the run.

In Strawberry Mansion a teenager was shot and killed and police have few clues to work with. Police responded to the shooting at North 32nd and Cumberland. They say just before 11 p.m. Friday a teen was found shot multiple times and was killed. Investigators say they do not have any witnesses or description of who shot him. They are also not sure on the exact age of the victim.

Police are looking for suspects in each of these shooting incidents and ask the public to come forward with any information that may help with these investigations.