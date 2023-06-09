Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting man during street racing chaos

Officials say Aki Newman attacked a man on Bustleton Avenue while vehicles were doing donuts and racing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are moving forward with tracking down more people connected to the chaotic street races from over the weekend.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Aki Newman, of New Castle County, Delaware.

He is facing charges for an assault that occurred during the illegal meetups early Sunday morning.

Aki J. Newman

Officials say Newman attacked a man on Bustleton Avenue while vehicles were doing donuts and racing.

Law enforcement responded to several scenes on Sunday morning across the city, including one on I-95 near Penn's Landing where a trooper shot and killed 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr.

When troopers arrived, police say Allegrini took off, striking two troopers. One of the troopers opened fire, fatally striking Allegrini.

Allegrini's family says the teen was only a spectator in the event.

The family has called for a transparent investigation as state police continue to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia City Council proposed new action this week to crack down on the illegal street racing in the city.

Councilmember Mike Driscoll introduced legislation that would fine a driver $2,000 if they are caught drifting, doing doughnuts, or spin-outs. Drivers could also lose their vehicles.