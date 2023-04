Philadelphia Police are investigating the murder of a man in his twenties.

Officers found the victim shot multiple times near Dekalb and Brown streets just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened in the Mantua section of the city.

There is no word on any suspects or a motive.