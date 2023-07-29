WATCH LIVE

Police: Man dead after shooting in Summerdale

Saturday, July 29, 2023 11:50AM
Philadelphia police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

The Action Cam was on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the corner of Bridge and Langdon streets.

Officials say they found the victim with a gunshot to the head. Three shell-casings were found nearby.

Police say the victim was a man in his twenties. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released details on a suspect.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

