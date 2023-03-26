12-year-old boy shot by 10-year-old brother in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia police say

Police found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old boy shot his 12-year-old brother after a gun was left unattended inside a Strawberry Mansion home, Philadelphia police say.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street.

Police found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators recovered the gun inside the home.

"A 12-year-old child has just been shot by a 10-year-old sibling with a gun that was left unattended by an adult. Thankfully, the child is currently in stable condition," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement.

"Tragedies such as these have an impact on everyone, from the immediate family to the community, and everyone in between: siblings, parents, grandparents, friends, teachers, doctors, police officers, and neighbors," her statement continued. "Our thoughts are with the survivors."

This is an ongoing investigation with the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group.