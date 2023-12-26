  • Full Story
Man shot, critically injured in Kensington on Christmas Day

Police say a 47-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 3:17AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left a man critically injured on Christmas.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on East Glenwood and Castor avenues.

Police say a 47-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered in this incident, according to investigators.

