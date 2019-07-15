Shooting leaves 2 women injured in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two women injured in West Philadelphia on Sunday night.It happened along the 5500 block of Winter Place around 8 p.m.Police say a 25-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the arm and shoulder. Both are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.