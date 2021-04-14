Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves father dead, 6-year-old son, another man in critical condition

3 people shot near Baltimore Ave. and 53rd Street in Philadelphia. One of the victims is a 6 year old boy now in critical condition. Details below. @6abc pic.twitter.com/CWZ7OD0rhM — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) April 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father has died and his son and another man are seriously injured after a gunman opened fire on Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.Police say at least 12 shots were fired while a 28-year-old man, his 6-year-old son and a 31-year-old man were inside a vehicle.The 31-year-old victim was able to get out of the vehicle and flagged down police.The father and his son tried to drive off but ultimately crashed near the shooting scene, said investigators.The 28-year-old father was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.The 6-year-old boy and the 31-year-old man remain hospitalized in critical condition.Police are still investigating what sparked the gunfire. No arrests have been made.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says there needs to be harsher penalties for those breaking gun laws."Until there are serious consequences for those who choose to make poor choices around the use of illegal gun carrying and the illegal use of firearms, there's nothing to deter folks from doing what they're doing with these guns," said Outlaw.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.