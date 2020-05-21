u.s. & world

Shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi injures security officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A security team "neutralized" an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One security force member was injured, the Navy said. It did not immediately release any additional details.

All gates remained closed and the facility remained on lockdown Thursday morning.

LISTEN: Full 911 call describes reported shooter on Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi
EMBED More News Videos

Audio of police radio traffic indicates an urgent effort to contain the threat at NAS Corpus Christi after a gunman was contained. The audio has been edited for length.



The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christitexas newsnavygun violencemilitaryactive shootershootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Paramedic returns home from NY, surprises kids
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
COVID-19 outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials close NJ gym that defied shutdown order
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Woman speaks out after horrific crash that killed boyfriend, unborn child
Daryl Hall - Patti LaBelle - Questlove - Amos Lee - And those are just a FEW of the names
Rally to reopen planned outside Delco Courthouse
Man shot in driveway to his NE Philly home
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Show More
Search databases of COVID-19 numbers at Pa., NJ nursing homes
'GMA' announces Summer Concert Series lineup
CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
VIDEO: Paramedic returns home from NY, surprises kids
More TOP STORIES News