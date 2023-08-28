Road rage led to fatal shooting near Independence Hall, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a double shooting near Independence Hall on Saturday night.

According to investigators, that road rage incident involved a group of motorcyclists and the driver of a Cadillac.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A weekend shooting that left a man dead near an iconic Philadelphia landmark was the result of a road rage incident, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at S. Independence Mall East and Chestnut Street.

According to investigators, that road rage incident involved a group of motorcyclists and the 36-year-old male driver of a 2016 Cadillac.

Police say National Park Service rangers detained a 24-year-old man who they saw shooting at a vehicle that fled the scene.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Angel Luis Rios Jr., was found with two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

The Cadillac driver later arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

No charges have been filed so far, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker