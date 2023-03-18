WATCH VIDEOS

Woman shot in the face in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

Officers say a 40-year-old woman was shot once in the face and once in the shoulder.

Saturday, March 18, 2023 1:23AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street. Officers say a 40-year-old woman was shot once in the face and once in the shoulder.

Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The scene is being held, and no arrests have been made.

Officials have not released any further information on the investigation.

