1 dead, 3 hurt after suspect opens fire on West Philadelphia porch: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia.

Action News has learned that three men and one woman were shot on the front porch. At least one of the victims has died.



There was no immediate word on what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
