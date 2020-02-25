Shooting near West Philadelphia McDonald's kills 1, injures another

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near a McDonald's in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at 52nd and Sansom streets.

Police said one person was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the torso.

Authorities have not been able to identify the victims.

They are reviewing surveillance video which captured two suspects following the victims.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
