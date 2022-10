Officers believe a fight may have led to the deadly violence.

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Bucks County late Friday night.

Police say two people have died and two others were injured in the shooting.

It happened just before midnight in the parking lot outside of Steam Pub and Restaurant on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton.

The suspects are in custody as officers are working on the motive.