PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times at a Motel 6 in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1100 block of Roosevelt Blvd just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a suspect whom the victim knows was seen fleeing into a wooded area.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police continue to search for the suspect.