13 people shot in last 48 hours in Philadelphia; police investigating all incidents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In less than a 48-hour time period, from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon, 13 people were shot in Philadelphia.

Despite the number of shootings, the Action News data journalism team found shootings in the city are down 16% compared to this time last year.

Neighbors along the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street first heard gunshots just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

READ | 3 men, 1 woman injured in Tioga-Nicetown shooting; Woman in critical condition

"It seemed like the shots went on forever," said Michael White, of North Philadephia.

Those bullets hit and injured four people.

"I heard 'I'm hit,' then I heard 'I'm hit,' then I heard 'I'm hit!' And then 'Mother Teresa' came down the hallway and she got hit," said a neighbor.

A woman in her 60s, affectionately known by neighbors as "Mother Teresa" because of her giving nature, was struck in the side.

"When she got up she tried to run out into the other room, but you see the bullet hole right there, it went straight through and hit her," said her cousin, Jerel Watson.

She and the three others shot are recovering.

In Logan, A 19-year-old was shot on the 3700 block of North 13th Street near Jay Cooke Elementary School and did not survive.

Neighbors who witness and experience the brutality of shootings are at a loss.

"Something's got to be done. Something had to be done, but what? God knows," said Michael White.

Mayor Jim Kenney's office released this statement:

"The national rise in gun violence is harming communities across our country, including here in Philadelphia. The senseless injury, trauma, and loss of life we are facing are unacceptable. Addressing this crisis is the top priority for City leadership, and the proposed budget that our office introduced last month will sustain the record-high investments we are making in public safety and criminal justice. At the same time, we will continue to call on state lawmakers to help us control the flow of firearms into our city. Every single shooting involves a gun, and we can't solve this crisis without better gun policies.



"Residents with information about crimes this week, or any others, can report it to the Police Department by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS. Tips can also be made anonymously.



"If you know someone at-risk of engaging in or being targeted by gun violence, call the City's 24-Hour Violence Prevention Hotline at 2-1-1 to get connected to resources. Call 911 for emergencies."

The Philadelphia Police Department released this statement:

"The Philadelphia Police Department is fully committed to investigating each of these incidents and arresting those responsible for committing these heinous acts.



We urge anyone with information concerning these or any other cases to call or text our tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. There is a standing $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect."