Disney princesses reimagined with new CreativeSoul doll collection

Disney and CreativeSoul have collaborated on a very special release of dolls that reimagine beloved Disney princesses through a more diverse lens.

The four dolls inspired by Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, and Rapunzel all feature natural hairstyles, dresses made with African fabrics, and beaded detailing.

Husband and wife duo Regis and Kahran Bethencourt are the visionaries behind the Atlanta, Georgia photography studio CreativeSoul Photography. They've spent more than a decade elevating youth of color and celebrating diversity, two goals embodied by this collaboration.

The Tiana doll reimagines the iconic green and gold gown from The Princess and the Frog with a beautiful geometric print and a scalloped neckline. The frog purse is the perfect accessory!

Image credit: ShopDisney

The Cinderella doll features a gorgeous blue and gold organza gown and an assortment of intricate silvertone accessories including a necklace, earrings, and an adorable pumpkin coach purse.

Image credit: ShopDisney

The Snow White doll is dressed in a beautiful layered peplum gown in Snow White's iconic colors of red, blue, and yellow. The doll is accessorized with an apple purse, dangly earrings and a matching satin hair bow.

Image credit: ShopDisney

The Rapunzel doll wears a purple and gold satin dress featuring an all-over motif of the Tangled sun and is accessorized with gold jewelry, a sun-shaped purse, and beautiful floral detailing on her iconic braid.

Image credit: ShopDisney

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.