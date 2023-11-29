Local retailers say this holiday season is critical for business and could make or break them

Small businesses are pleading with consumers this season to shop small and shop local and many say this season could make or break them.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Small businesses are pleading with consumers this season to shop small and shop local and many say this season could make or break them.

Several owners say the lasting effects of the pandemic and rising inflation are putting a real pinch in their profits.

And there are so many upsides to shopping small and local. You'll find special, unique items, often handmade, it's more personal and the money you spend goes straight back into your local economy.

"We are a specialty cut flower farm in Chester County, Pennsylvania," said Mara Tyler owner of The Farm at Oxford.

About 20 minutes from Longwood Gardens, The Farm at Oxford sells plants, flowers, wreaths and more and shares a special retail space in Kennett Square with dozens of other local, small businesses.

"What we pride ourselves on is quality," said Cecilia Welch, owner of Short, Sweet, Saucy.

Short, Sweet, Saucy began with mommy and me aprons then grew into a whole line of home goods.

"We make custom trivets we do egg boards. We do small mini oak charcuterie boards," she said.

If you need a place to put your purchases, head to Briana Brant's boutique, Arden and James.

"I'm an industrial designer and I specialize in custom handbags," Brant said.

No matter what you're looking for this holiday season all three of these women are pleading that you shop small and local.

"We really need extra support this year, our materials cost and everything have just been crazy," Brant said.

"Since the pandemic, things have really changed in terms of how people are shopping so there's more online shopping, there seems to be less like in-store shopping," said Tyler.

And that has really impacted all of these business owners, prompting Tyler to put a plea on social media, posting "2023 was hard...We need you this holiday season."

"Look around you and support your artisans as much as possible, because otherwise, they might not be here in a couple of years," said Tyler.

And know that when you shop local, there's a beautiful snowball effect that impacts the entire community.

"If I spend $1 here, it's going to be going into someone else's pocket, they might spend that with another small business and so you start to see that perpetuation of how you spend your money," Tyler said.