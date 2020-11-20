Two popular outdoor shopping markets open in Center City this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the holiday shopping season already underway, we all know how critical it is to shop local when we can.
With new restrictions in place, it seems to be perfect timing that some of our favorite, local outdoor shopping options in Philadelphia open on Saturday.
The Made in Philly Market at City Hall opens tomorrow and runs through January 1.
It's also the preview weekend for the nearby Christmas Village.
The 18th-century German tradition of shopping outdoors around the holidays has always been a hit.
But this year, with a pandemic sending a lot of activities outside, it's well-timed, and a perfect chance to shop local.
"It's their life, it's their livelihood," says Tobias Fischer, of Christmas Village. "They were struggling this year because there was no show they were able to take part in. Christmas Village is actually the first show they're doing in 2020."
They reconfigured the booth spacing for social distancing and added hand sanitizing stations and one-way traffic signs.
They're operating at 50% capacity this year, with just about 70 vendors in both markets.
This is the third year for Cynful Bliss from Sicklerville.
"We are a little worried to see what the pandemic is going to do for the holiday season," says Mandy Hagans, from Cynful Bliss. "I expect that it's going to be slower than usual, but because people are tired of being in the house I expect that people will come out throughout the week."
Cynful Bliss sells alcohol-infused desserts in mason jars, and now liquor-infused truffles.
