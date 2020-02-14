Caught on camera: Man uses shopping cart to help stop shoplifting suspect

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- A customer in Georgia used a shopping cart to help police stop a shoplifting suspect running away.

The incident happened last month, but the officer's bodycam footage was just released.

It shows the Peachtree City officer looking for a suspect in the parking lot of a Walmart.

The officer begins pursuing that suspect when a good Samaritan intervenes. He pushes his shopping cart into the suspect's path, stopping him.

No one was injured.

The suspect was one of two people accused of shoplifting at a nearby Home Depot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiashopliftingcrimecustomergood samaritansuspect imagesshoppingpolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News