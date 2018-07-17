SHOPPING

Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays

EMBED </>More Videos

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities." (KTRK)

Customers who may have been turned away during Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" promotion debacle still have the chance to take advantage of a birthday deal as a part of the company's bonus club.

Build-A-Bear's Count Your Candles promotion allows birthday boys and girls to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month. The bear regularly costs $14.

Customers must be a part of Build-A-Bear's bonus club to redeem the offer.

The promotion comes after Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" sale was shut down after massive lines formed at store across the country. The company gave an apology and offered a $15 voucher for customers who were turned away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbirthdayparentingchildren
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News