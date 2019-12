Consumer Reports: Hottest tech gifts for the holidays

Online shoppers are expected to spend a whopping $143 billion dollars this holiday season, up more than 14-percent from last year, that's according to Adobe Analytics.If you're last minute holiday shopping include gadgets and other tech gifts, Consumer Reports has some great suggestions and some great news - many items are on sale right now!If your loved one wants to upgrade your home theater how about a 65-inch TCL smart TV. It's a Consumer Reports Best Buy at $800. CR said it delivers a lot of bang for the buck, including top notch picture quality and a compelling HDR experience.There's also the latest generation of Amazon's Fire TV Cube for $120. It's a combination streaming media player and Echo Dot smart speaker. The Fire TV Cube lets you control other devices so it's like having a universal remote. And the updated model supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10, for images with greater contrast and colors that really pop.JBL's Link Bar, a Consumer Reports' Best Buy at $400 is more than just a sound bar. It has built-in Android TV streaming capability, so you can access streaming music, like Pandora, and streaming video, like Netflix and Hulu, right from the bar.The Link Bar also has Google's Chromecast built-in, so you can cast content from your device to display on the TV it's connected to. And if that wasn't enough, it also has Google Assistant built in.You can spread a little holiday cheer and a good WIFI signal with the TP Link Deco Whole Home mesh router. It's a CR Best Buy at $160 for three units.Experts at CR said it's easy to set up and has good security and versatility. It's also backed by a 24-month warranty and 24/7 tech support.Consumer Reports reminds shoppers to do some research before making big purchases. Try using a price comparison tool to make sure you're getting the best deal in store and online.