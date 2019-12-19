Consumer Reports: Hottest tech gifts for the holidays

Online shoppers are expected to spend a whopping $143 billion dollars this holiday season, up more than 14-percent from last year, that's according to Adobe Analytics.
If you're last minute holiday shopping include gadgets and other tech gifts, Consumer Reports has some great suggestions and some great news - many items are on sale right now!
If your loved one wants to upgrade your home theater how about a 65-inch TCL smart TV. It's a Consumer Reports Best Buy at $800. CR said it delivers a lot of bang for the buck, including top notch picture quality and a compelling HDR experience.
There's also the latest generation of Amazon's Fire TV Cube for $120. It's a combination streaming media player and Echo Dot smart speaker. The Fire TV Cube lets you control other devices so it's like having a universal remote. And the updated model supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10, for images with greater contrast and colors that really pop.
JBL's Link Bar, a Consumer Reports' Best Buy at $400 is more than just a sound bar. It has built-in Android TV streaming capability, so you can access streaming music, like Pandora, and streaming video, like Netflix and Hulu, right from the bar.
The Link Bar also has Google's Chromecast built-in, so you can cast content from your device to display on the TV it's connected to. And if that wasn't enough, it also has Google Assistant built in.
You can spread a little holiday cheer and a good WIFI signal with the TP Link Deco Whole Home mesh router. It's a CR Best Buy at $160 for three units.
Experts at CR said it's easy to set up and has good security and versatility. It's also backed by a 24-month warranty and 24/7 tech support.
Consumer Reports reminds shoppers to do some research before making big purchases. Try using a price comparison tool to make sure you're getting the best deal in store and online.
