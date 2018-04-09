CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: Do you need to buy a box spring with your new mattress?

Consumer Reports: Do you need to buy a box spring with your new mattress?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When buying a mattress you often don't think about the added cost of a box spring or foundation. But do you really need to spend the extra money?

When shopping for a mattress, a box spring is often an afterthought.

So the question remains, do you really need a box spring?

"You may be tempted to skip the cost of a box spring, but depending on where you buy the mattress and what type of mattress you're buying that can be a really tricky decision," said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

The Better Sleep Council says, "while most people focus on the mattress for comfort, in reality, your foundation is responsible for much of your bed's comfort and support."

Some companies like WINK recommend you use its own foundation or base.

But what about memory foam and latex mattresses?

"Some memory foam and latex mattress sellers will say all you really need is a sturdy surface," said Rae.

For example, the online mattress company, Lull, says its mattress will work with anything from a box spring to a slatted bed frame to the floor.

Still, others recommend a foundation or a slatted or solid bunkie board or bed frame.

Consumer Reports says it's best to do your research before you choose your mattress.

"It really all comes down to the warranty. If you don't follow the manufacturer's instructions then you might be voiding the warranty and that might cost you in the long run," said Rae.

