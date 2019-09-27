Shopping

Freebie Friday: National Coffee Day, Federal Donuts and more

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are your freebies being offered this Friday!

FREE COFFEE

Sunday, September 29th is a major holiday - National Coffee Day. Mark your calendars because the freebies are abundant.

- First, Wawa Rewards Members get a free coffee on Sunday. If you haven't already already signed up, download the Wawa app and get your free coffee.

- Whole Foods is offering free High Brew Canned Coffee on Sunday. Just head to their website and download the coupon to get yours.

- Circle K is offering free coffee and a Belvita biscuit on Sunday when you download their app.

- Le Pain Quotidien is offering free coffee Sunday if you "BYOM" - bring your own mug.

- Krispy Kreme is upping the ante with free coffee AND a free glazed donut Sunday - at select locations.

FREE NATURE FEST

On September 28th, it's the Philly Fall Nature Fest at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge At Tinicum Township, Delaware County. The event includes free shuttles, archery, guided nature walks, crafts and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FREE CRAFT CLASS

At participating Michael's stores on September 28th, it's Maker Fest. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can make a clay pot scarecrow and anyone can make a fall floral or boo-tiful pumpkin.

FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION

There's one more weekend left for people in 4 city zip codes to get free admission to the Academy of Natural Sciences. They are: 19104, 19139, 19143 and 19146.

FREE FEDERAL DONUTS

On Tuesday, October 1, Republic Bank is giving away 240 free Federal Donuts in Center City at their location on 1601 Market Street from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Choose from sugar or glazed!
