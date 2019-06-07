Freebie Friday: Philly Pride Parade, Big Apple Circus, ice cream and donuts

FREE DONUTS
June 7th is National Donut Day! To celebrate, you can get a donut - no purchase necessary - at both Krispy Kreme and Duck Donuts locations.
RELATED: National Donut Day 2019: Free doughnuts and other sweet deals available Friday
FREE CIRCUS PERFORMANCE
On Saturday, June 8th, there's a free afternoon performance of Big Apple Circus at the Court at the King of Prussia Mall by Bloomingdale's. Shoppers can watch free performances at 3 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.. The Big Apple Circus is in town at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks now through June 16th. For tickets, CLICK HERE.
FREE ICE CREAM
On Sunday, June 9th, Baskin Robbins locations are letting you try out their Stranger Things ice cream flavors: Eleven's Heaven and Upside Down Pralines. The promotion runs from 3 p.m. through 9 p.m.
FREE FESTIVAL
On Sunday, June 9th, the Odunde Festival returns to Graduate Hospital. It's one of the largest celebrations of African cultures in the country, spanning 15 blocks and a full day of live entertainment.
FREE PRIDE PARADE AND FESTIVAL
Also on Sunday, June 9th is Philly's 31st annual Pride Parade and Festival. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at 13th and Locust Streets and ends at Penn's Landing with a festival. Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli will be hosting 6abc's first ever broadcast, which will air on 6abc on June 30th at 1 p.m.