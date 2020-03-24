PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stores are getting creative when it comes to protecting customers and keeping shopping carts sanitized during the coronavirus outbreak.
In Center City Philadelphia, South Square Market at 23rd and South streets built a contraption to disinfect shopping carts right outside its business.
A pulley system is used to hoist the carts into giant tubs of sanitizer where they're soaked.
RELATED: How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Rittenhouse Market at 18th and Spruce streets is also using a similar system.
Grocery stores are considered essential businesses under both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia's stay-at-home orders.
Philly grocery stores using pulley system to clean shopping carts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More