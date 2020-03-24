Shopping

Philly grocery stores using pulley system to clean shopping carts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Stores are getting creative when it comes to protecting customers and keeping shopping carts sanitized during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Center City Philadelphia, South Square Market at 23rd and South streets built a contraption to disinfect shopping carts right outside its business.

A pulley system is used to hoist the carts into giant tubs of sanitizer where they're soaked.

RELATED: How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Rittenhouse Market at 18th and Spruce streets is also using a similar system.

Grocery stores are considered essential businesses under both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia's stay-at-home orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcenter city philadelphiacoronavirussupermarketinstagram storiesgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay at home order for several Pa. counties; school closures extended
Possible quarantine site at Center City hotel: Sources
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Delaware's stay-at-home order begins at 8 a.m.
What to do if you're worried about paying your bills
ShopRite worker in Glenolden contracts COVID-19
Penn Medicine employees provided masks, asked to reuse
Show More
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
Instacart hiring 300K to meet surge in demand during COVID-19
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
AccuWeather: Nice Today, More Rain on Wednesday
Montco COVID-19 cases jump to 136
More TOP STORIES News