TURN TO TED

Cyber Monday sales mean lots and lots of emails

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some tips to stop all those Cyber Monday e-mails (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON --
Cyber Monday is great for deals - every store and business on the face of the planet is running a special and they have e-mailed you so you know all about it.

According to Anti-Phishing Working Group, there were 119,000 fraudulent websites out there that were just aiming to steal your information. So be very wary of sites you're not used to or that look unusual.

So how do you make it stop? Here are some suggestions.

Watch the video for more tips on what to do.

Suggestions:

- Always unclick the boxes allowing companies to send you offers
- Give companies an address apart from your main account - for example, set up a second Gmail, Yahoo, etc account just for companies you do business with.
- Use a service such as www.unroll.me to manage subscriptions. Click here for a PC Mag article detailing other options.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.
Related Topics:
shoppingTed Oberg Investigatesturn to tedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
Cyber Monday: Why you could be paying more this year
Pennsylvania Public Interest Research Group warns of dangerous toys this holiday season
Black Friday revenue at record high
Small business Saturday shopping in Haddonfield
Pandora Bracelet Sweepstakes
More Shopping
Top Stories
Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall
3 victims critically injured after shooting in Kensington
Child, 2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain At Times
Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Armed robbers steal $12K from Family Dollar in Philadelphia
Show More
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
Police: Father abducted his 2 kids, other child in North Philadelphia
Action News Morning Update
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Tanker truck overturns on I-95, causes traffic jam
More News