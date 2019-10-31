King of Prussia Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It may only be Halloween, but Christmas is coming early to King of Prussia Mall, and not just because of the holiday decorations in October. It's a new solution to a problem a lot of shoppers have in the busy season."It's hard to find a parking spot. You have to come like an hour early at least," said Annette Cunningham of Folcroft, Delaware County.Issues like this are why the mall is now offering a select few reserved spots."I think we're reaching a customer who is all about convenience," said director of marketing Kathy Smith. "I mean, they're not even having to pay to for it. They can reserve it."The new feature is available now. It allows express customers to reserve a spot through an app called "My Park," that can be downloaded on a cell phone.The app will ask customers when they will arrive up to four hours in advance, assign them spots, and then hold the spot with a device that will retract when the correct vehicle pulls up to it."If they're just coming to the mall to duck in for a second to buy a gift card, to make an exchange, to pick something up they've purchased online, they can reserve a parking space in advance," said Smith.The reservation is good for half an hour. If the spot is used longer, the customer will be charged $3 per hour.So far, there are five spaces available for reservation out of the 13,000 available for parking at King of Prussia Mall.Smith, however, says they may add more."Depending on the success of the program, I expect we'll roll it out to other areas of the parking lot," she said.