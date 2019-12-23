colin kaepernick

Nike, Colin Kaepernick drop new Air Force 1s picturing his face, jersey number

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nike and former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick collaborated on a new shoe.

It's called the Nike Air Force 1 Colin Kaepernick, or the True to 7, and sold out within minutes.

RELATED: Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There's also a number seven hang-tag, which represents Kaepernick's jersey number.



His girlfriend Nessa Diab first released a promo video last week, and some celebrities are already receiving their pre-orders and showing them off on Twitter:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcolin kaepernickbusinessbuzzworthyshoesnikeclothingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
A sneakerhead shows off his prized collection
COLIN KAEPERNICK
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
Colin Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at workout, urges NFL to 'stop running'
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cleanup efforts underway following fatal explosion, collapse
Officials identify Bethel Township standoff suspect
16-year-old killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Police seek 2 men accused of lighting a house on fire
Sources: Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered fractured rib; Jay Ajayi released with Jordan Howard returning
Toddler has adorable reaction to getting banana as Christmas gift
Show More
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
AccuWeather: Quiet Holiday Week
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
Last minute shoppers dash to stores on Christmas Eve eve
13 shot at Chicago memorial; 2 in custody, police say
More TOP STORIES News