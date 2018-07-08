U.S. & WORLD

Sears adds more stores to its closing list

Sears adds more stores to its closing list. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

Sears is adding more stores to its list of closing stores this Fall.

Nine are Sears outlets, one is a K-Mart.

In total, 78 locations combined will close this September.

Liquidation sales are scheduled to begin as early as next Friday.

Sears has closed more than 500 stores over the past year or so.

The stores here in our area include the Sears in Burlington, Lawrenceville and in Ocean City.

