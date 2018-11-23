Several malls opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers

Today is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
And shoppers all over the Delaware Valley are getting an early start to find the best Black Friday Deals.
Shoppers are expected to come in waves today.
Cherry Hill Mall Senior Marketing Director Lisa Wolstromer says, "The early morning shoppers are looking for the deals that retailers have.
Retailers had 50%, 60%, and 70% off yesterday, and are continuing those sales."
