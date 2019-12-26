Shoppers hit the malls to return, exchange gifts on the day after Christmas

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Across the Delaware Valley, many shoppers headed to the mall on Thursday to return or exchange holiday gifts.For some, this is a family tradition."Every (December) 26 we come to the King of Prussia Mall and go shopping," said Liz Belmonte of Elkins Park.For others, it's a trip made out of necessity."Just trying to make a couple of exchanges and get a couple of last-minute gifts for people we're exchanging with over the weekend," said Ben Vousouris, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.Mall officials say the busy holiday shopping season goes through New Years Day, with extended mall hours.Many took advantage, armed with gift cards."My daughter bought me a Michael Kors bag and I wanted to get the matching suitcase," said Keysea Lewis-Morris, of Conshohocken.Retailers say the sunshine only makes things easier for shoppers."People walking around without coats on, enjoying a little bit of December warm weather and we're loving having this nice weather going into the weekend," said Kate Johnson, with Philadelphia Premium Outlets.Retailers expect to be busy through the weekend. Experts say if you're returning or exchanging something, have the receipt with you for a quick transaction.Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.** From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., all guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or older.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.