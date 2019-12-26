shopping

Shoppers hit the malls to return, exchange gifts on the day after Christmas

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Across the Delaware Valley, many shoppers headed to the mall on Thursday to return or exchange holiday gifts.

For some, this is a family tradition.

"Every (December) 26 we come to the King of Prussia Mall and go shopping," said Liz Belmonte of Elkins Park.

For others, it's a trip made out of necessity.

"Just trying to make a couple of exchanges and get a couple of last-minute gifts for people we're exchanging with over the weekend," said Ben Vousouris, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.



Mall officials say the busy holiday shopping season goes through New Years Day, with extended mall hours.

Many took advantage, armed with gift cards.

"My daughter bought me a Michael Kors bag and I wanted to get the matching suitcase," said Keysea Lewis-Morris, of Conshohocken.

Retailers say the sunshine only makes things easier for shoppers.

"People walking around without coats on, enjoying a little bit of December warm weather and we're loving having this nice weather going into the weekend," said Kate Johnson, with Philadelphia Premium Outlets.

Retailers expect to be busy through the weekend. Experts say if you're returning or exchanging something, have the receipt with you for a quick transaction.

Delaware Valley mall hours:

Cherry Hill Mall
Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
** From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., all guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or older.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christiana Mall
Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dover Mall

Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fashion District Philadelphia
Thursday, December 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

King of Prussia
Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neshaminy Mall
Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery Mall
Thursday, December 26: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Philadelphia Mills
Thursday, December 26: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets
Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Plymouth Meeting Mall
Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roosevelt Mall
Thursday, December 26: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, December 27: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 28: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 29: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
