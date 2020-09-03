These are the most sought-after toys in 2020, according to Walmart

Walmart divided the "Hottest Toys" list into six categories, ranking 36 toys in total.
And yes, you guessed it. Baby Yoda made the list.
From the TV to the toy room:
- Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll
- Blue's Clues & You Peek-A-Boo
- Paw Patrol Dino Patroller
- The Child Bop It
- LEGO Death Star Final Duel
- Star Wars Dark Saber
High-tech gadgets
- Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar
- VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
- Instax Mini 7S Seafoam Green
- onn. 8" Tablet Pro
Interactive play
- Disney Princess Vanity
- Gotta Go Flamingo
- FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet
- Squeakee
- My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls
- Barbie Farm Barn Playset
- L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls
Surprise toys
- The Animal
- Treasure X - Sharks Treasure
- Hatchimals Crystal Flyers
- Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise
- L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset
- Ryan's World Vending Machine
Energy-burning outdoor toys
- Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter
- Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On
- Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard
- Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter
- Nerf Fortnite DG
Screen-free indoor entertainment
- Tic Tac Tony
- Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz
- Spark Puppy Piano
- Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
- VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station
- Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower
- Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set
- Megalodon Storm RC
