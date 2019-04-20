WalMart to release clothing subscription box for kids

WalMart is getting into the clothing subscription box business, focusing exclusively on children's fashion.The retail giant has teamed up with "KID BOX" for the service that creates and delivers packages of clothing and accessories for your kids.Customers log onto WalMart's website where they answer questions about their child's size and style.Stylists then pick out and ship a mix of items for $48 per box.If you make a return, you have to ship back the entire box, not just the items you don't like.