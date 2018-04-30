FYI PHILLY

Eco-friendly yoga mats that are good for the environment

We check out some Made in Philly, eco-friendly yoga mats. (WPVI)

Made in Philly: Eco-friendly Yoga Mats
Did you know that a lot of yoga mats are made with toxic PVC plastic? Karen Rogers checks out mats designed to be healthy for you and the environment.
Jade Yoga | Facebook | IG

Spiritual Revolution | Facebook | IG
