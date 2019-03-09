Shots fired after friends get into fight in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a burst of gunfire when two friends got into a fight.
The shooting happened on the 1600 block of 2nd Street in South Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the men had just left a bar on South Street.
They were heading home when an argument broke out.
The passenger reportedly got out of the car and opened fire on the driver-side door, striking the victim at least two times.
The gunman took off on foot.
