Shots fired after friends get into fight in South Philadelphia

Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a burst of gunfire when two friends got into a fight.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of 2nd Street in South Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the men had just left a bar on South Street.

They were heading home when an argument broke out.

The passenger reportedly got out of the car and opened fire on the driver-side door, striking the victim at least two times.

The gunman took off on foot.

