COLWYN, Pa. (WPVI) --As the search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a plumber behind his work van in Delaware County, the victim's siblings are mourning their loss.
Frankie Powell, 56, was shot in the 200 block of Francis Street in Colwyn, Pa. around 6 p.m. Sunday.
His siblings came back during the daylight hours Monday to take a look at the scene for themselves.
"It hurts," said Powell's brother, Joe Rodgers. "It's painful."
Police say Powell had just finished up a plumbing job and had pulled up next to his company's garage when someone shot him.
His body was found behind his vehicle about an hour later.
"Here it was a Sunday and he was working. That's just who he was," said Rodgers.
Powell's brothers say Frankie also worked construction, and worked as much as he could.
"Never had a problem with anyone. That's why I don't understand shooting him in the head twice. I don't understand that," said his brother, Zane Powell.
Now his family is hoping for an arrest as they prepare for a tough holiday season.
"I got a million memories of him but the best, the best times are around Christmastime. Because he always comes by at Christmas," said Zane.
"We're just asking for help, anybody that knows anything, that they come forward. And be brave enough to give us some information," said Rodgers.
Police say there is surveillance video but it has not been released.
