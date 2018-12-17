Siblings remember plumber killed behind work van in Delaware County

EMBED </>More Videos

Siblings remember plumber killed behind work van. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 4:30pm on December 17, 2018.

By
COLWYN, Pa. (WPVI) --
As the search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a plumber behind his work van in Delaware County, the victim's siblings are mourning their loss.

Frankie Powell, 56, was shot in the 200 block of Francis Street in Colwyn, Pa. around 6 p.m. Sunday.

His siblings came back during the daylight hours Monday to take a look at the scene for themselves.

"It hurts," said Powell's brother, Joe Rodgers. "It's painful."

Police say Powell had just finished up a plumbing job and had pulled up next to his company's garage when someone shot him.

EMBED More News Videos

Plumber shot and killed in Colwyn. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on December 17, 2018.


His body was found behind his vehicle about an hour later.

"Here it was a Sunday and he was working. That's just who he was," said Rodgers.

Powell's brothers say Frankie also worked construction, and worked as much as he could.

"Never had a problem with anyone. That's why I don't understand shooting him in the head twice. I don't understand that," said his brother, Zane Powell.

Now his family is hoping for an arrest as they prepare for a tough holiday season.

"I got a million memories of him but the best, the best times are around Christmastime. Because he always comes by at Christmas," said Zane.

"We're just asking for help, anybody that knows anything, that they come forward. And be brave enough to give us some information," said Rodgers.

Police say there is surveillance video but it has not been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicide investigationmurdergunsgun violenceColwyn Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Nick Foles to start for Eagles on Sunday against Texans
After win over Rams, what are Eagles playoff chances?
Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol fired
8-year-old patient collects 900 toys for kids at A.I. duPont Hospital
Aramark responds to ESPN's stadium food safety report
7-year-old toy reviewer is the highest paid YouTube star
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Show More
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Weather Moving In
Carter Hart called up by Flyers, available to play on Tuesday
Hazmat responds to leak at Wawa dairy plant
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
More News