Berks County siblings who died after being found unconscious were receiving welfare protection

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some new information is coming to light as police continue to investigate the deaths of two Berks County children.Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious in their Albany Township home last month. Brinley was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest i n Allentown days later. Her brother, Connor, 8, died shortly after she did.Officials said the two were receiving general protective services from welfare officials.Authorities are still working to determine a cause of death