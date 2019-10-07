Berks County siblings who died after being found unconscious were receiving welfare protection

ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some new information is coming to light as police continue to investigate the deaths of two Berks County children.

Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious in their Albany Township home last month.

Brinley was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown days later. Her brother, Connor, 8, died shortly after she did.

Officials said the two were receiving general protective services from welfare officials.

Authorities are still working to determine a cause of death
