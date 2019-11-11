Sick cat 'Batman' stolen from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania PetSmart, animal rescue says

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local animal rescue is hoping someone can help them track down a sick cat that was stolen."Batman" was taken on Tuesday night from Forgotten Cats' Adoption Center inside the Petsmart in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.The cat is older and has medical needs.A man and a woman in their 20s were seen leaving the store holding Batman.A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects and Batman's safe return.He can also be returned to the Brookhaven Petsmart and no charges will be pressed, the shelter says.