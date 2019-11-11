Sick cat 'Batman' stolen from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania PetSmart, animal rescue says

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local animal rescue is hoping someone can help them track down a sick cat that was stolen.

"Batman" was taken on Tuesday night from Forgotten Cats' Adoption Center inside the Petsmart in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.



The cat is older and has medical needs.

A man and a woman in their 20s were seen leaving the store holding Batman.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects and Batman's safe return.

He can also be returned to the Brookhaven Petsmart and no charges will be pressed, the shelter says.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countycats
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown: Family
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Man gunned down outside of Burlington County home: Officials
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Show More
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
Motorcycle, vehicle collide in Hockessin, Delaware
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins gets married to longtime girlfriend
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
76ers honor veterans during game at Wells Fargo Center
More TOP STORIES News